Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,770 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Apache by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 319,645 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 293,854 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,511,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Apache by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of APA opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 190.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

