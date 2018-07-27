Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,810 Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,755 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $608,302.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 4,096 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $329,482.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467,803 shares of company stock worth $182,590,696. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. TheStreet raised Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amedisys from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Amedisys from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

