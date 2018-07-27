Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Announces Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 1,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,227. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $137,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $29,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $179,550 over the last three months.

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.