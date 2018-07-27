Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now Covered by Analysts at MED

MED assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EEFT. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Euronet Worldwide traded down $1.78, hitting $93.43, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 634,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $4,992,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 283,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

