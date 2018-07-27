Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EI) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EPA:EI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. HSBC set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €122.79 ($144.45).

Get Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq alerts:

EI traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching €112.20 ($132.00). 614,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,392. Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq has a 12-month low of €100.60 ($118.35) and a 12-month high of €122.15 ($143.71).

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.