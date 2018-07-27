Eros International (EROS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eros International (NYSE:EROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eros International Plc co-produces, acquires and distributes Indian language film content across multiple formats globally, including theatrical, television and digital channels. It distributes Indian-made films, known as Bollywood movies, in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and India. The Company releases Indian films that are subtitled or dubbed in local languages to Germany, Poland, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China and Arabic speaking countries. Eros International Plc is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EROS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eros International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:EROS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Eros International has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eros International stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Eros International worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

