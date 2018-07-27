Era Group (ERA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of Era Group stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Era Group has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Get Era Group alerts:

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Era Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Era Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Era Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Era Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 57,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.