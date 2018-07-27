Era Group (ERA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of Era Group stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Era Group has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.
About Era Group
Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.
Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.