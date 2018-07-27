Equity Residential (EQR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Equity Residential traded down $0.47, hitting $64.03, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,842. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.37. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $118,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,766,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,933,000 after buying an additional 209,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,471,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,167,000 after buying an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,804,000 after buying an additional 223,994 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,579,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,948,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,907,000 after buying an additional 1,591,045 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

