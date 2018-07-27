Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q3 2018 Earnings (USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ FY2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter.

USAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products opened at $29.67 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 million, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.6% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 181,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 187,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

