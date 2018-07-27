Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Navient Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.72%. Navient’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Navient opened at $13.23 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after acquiring an additional 183,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Navient by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 158,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Navient by 151.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 170,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 102,824 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Navient by 151.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navient by 344.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.