Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marcus Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “$33.70” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Marcus opened at $36.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $922.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. Marcus has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Marcus had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.33%.

In other Marcus news, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 4,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $128,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $375,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,160 in the last ninety days. 32.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 201,211 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Marcus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 790,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Marcus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

