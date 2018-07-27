Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Itron, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itron had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,087,614.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,166.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 114,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,414.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

