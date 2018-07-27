Equifax Inc. (EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post sales of $870.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $878.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $862.20 million. Equifax reported sales of $834.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $458,468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 12,329.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,333 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 101.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,226 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $82,322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equifax by 178.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,991,000 after purchasing an additional 478,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax opened at $123.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Equifax has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

