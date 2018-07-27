Equifax (EFX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $122.24, but opened at $122.93. Equifax shares last traded at $122.94, with a volume of 38848 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,929.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9,375.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,186.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $313,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equifax by 48.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

