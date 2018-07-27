Equifax (EFX) PT Raised to $150.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Equifax has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Equifax by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,239 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.