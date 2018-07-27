EQT (EQT) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.43.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $54.34 on Monday. EQT has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.