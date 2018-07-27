Epizyme (EPZM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme's efforts on developing its lead candidate, tazemetostat, for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumors are impressive. The company is assessing its timeline for submitting a new drug application to the FDA for tazemetostat regarding follicular lymphoma. The company plans to file a first new drug application for tazemetostat with respect to epithelioid sarcoma in the fourth quarter of 2018. A potential approval for the candidate will be a significant boost to the company. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. Epizyme has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Epizyme alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 3,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,368. The firm has a market cap of $899.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.24. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth $187,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.