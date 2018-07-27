Envirostar Inc (EVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Envirostar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 579,144 shares, an increase of 3.2% from the June 29th total of 561,259 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.0 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envirostar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Envirostar opened at $39.45 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Envirostar has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Envirostar (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Envirostar had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Envirostar by 24.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Envirostar during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Envirostar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Envirostar by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envirostar by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

EnviroStar, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company's commercial and industrial laundry equipment, including washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and coin-operated machines; finishing equipment, such as sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment comprising conveyor and rail systems.

