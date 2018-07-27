Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern Buys 50,000 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc (ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) insider Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 25th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 12,200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,888.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$430.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 17,100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,962.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$222.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 2,800 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,160.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 20,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 31,200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00.

Aura Minerals opened at C$2.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Aura Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$3.00.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.92 million during the quarter.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its property portfolio includes the San Andres gold mine covering an area of 399 hectares located in La Union, the Department of Copan, Honduras; the Aranzazu copper mine covering an area of approximately 11,380 hectares situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil; and the Sao Francisco gold mine, covering an area of approximately 16,370 hectares located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.