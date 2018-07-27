Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

News stories about Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.5180578424991 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp remained flat at $$38.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469. The company has a market cap of $435.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.