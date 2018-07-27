Entergy Co. (ETR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.47. 57,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Entergy has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). Entergy had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $39,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

