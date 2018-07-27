Ensco (ESV) Stock Price Up 1%

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 397,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,302,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

ESV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ensco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ensco from $5.25 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ensco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ensco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ensco by 151.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

