Enquest Plc (ENQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 34.80 ($0.46).

ENQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enquest to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 24 ($0.32) to GBX 58 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

ENQ traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 35.90 ($0.48). 2,999,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. Enquest has a one year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 47.25 ($0.63).

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

