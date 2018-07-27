Enova International (ENVA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.Enova International also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.19-2.63 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.
Shares of Enova International traded down $5.08, reaching $31.32, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 49,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,552. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.
In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,779,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,766 shares of company stock worth $2,573,645. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.
