Enova International (ENVA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.Enova International also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.19-2.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Enova International traded down $5.08, reaching $31.32, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 49,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,552. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,779,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,766 shares of company stock worth $2,573,645. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

