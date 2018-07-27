Enjin Coin Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx Market and COSS. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $48.12 million and $1.77 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00410237 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00168967 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,692,535 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Qryptos, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex, Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, Cryptopia, CoinEx Market, Liqui and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

