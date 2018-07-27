Encompass Health (EHC) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHC. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Encompass Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

Encompass Health traded down $0.42, hitting $57.67, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 620,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $112,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,777 shares of company stock worth $4,326,032 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

