Encana (ECA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Encana’s shares have moved up more than 30.2% over the past six months, outperforming the broader industry. This price performance is also backed by average positive earnings surprise of 83.27% in the trailing four quarters. We see Encana’s transition into crude as a big positive for the company going forward. Of late, Encana has successfully repositioned its asset base and shifted focus to four key growth areas namely Montney, Duvemay, Eagle Ford and Permian. ECA delivered robust results in the recent quarter on high crude prices and output gains. The company is targeting a production growth of 60% from its core assets through 2021, while being within its cash flows. However, service cost inflation is likely to limit margins. Moreover, with natural gas still accounting for 20% of ECA’s total output, the company remains exposed to weak gas prices. Hence, we take a cautious stance on the stock.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECA. ValuEngine downgraded Encana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Encana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Encana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of Encana opened at $13.14 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Encana has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.24%. equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encana by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Encana by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Encana by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encana by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Encana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

