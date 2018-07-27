Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,690 Chevron Co. (CVX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron opened at $123.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.