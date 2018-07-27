Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Position Boosted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $708,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134,755 shares of company stock worth $97,727,433. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co opened at $95.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$89.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.