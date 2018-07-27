Electronic Arts (EA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Electronic Arts updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.55 EPS.

Shares of EA stock traded down $8.78 on Friday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 776,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $99.63 and a 12 month high of $151.26.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,504,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,942 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,775. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “$146.56” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

