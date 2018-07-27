El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media stories about El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. El Pollo LoCo earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.9570765113199 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

El Pollo LoCo traded up $0.10, reaching $11.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.27 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

