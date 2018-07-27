Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) were down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $139.76 and last traded at $141.87. Approximately 3,792,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,332,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $4,213,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $3,368,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,845,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,645. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

