Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $168.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NYSE EW opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $4,213,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $932,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock worth $31,802,645 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

