Edmond Macri Sells 600 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $74,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, Edmond Macri sold 1,974 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $235,794.30.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $69,774.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $66,822.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $63,270.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $54,852.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $50,802.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $50,838.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $49,260.00.

Shares of Wayfair opened at $118.47 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Wayfair by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,661,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after buying an additional 1,855,970 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,696,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,260,000 after buying an additional 331,656 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 769,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after buying an additional 144,580 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Ifs Securities cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

