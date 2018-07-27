Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

ECHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $885.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $136,155.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,299. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

