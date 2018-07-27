Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes $330,000 Position in Data I/O Co. (DAIO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.63% of Data I/O as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 203,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,402 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O opened at $6.18 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Data I/O had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

DAIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Data I/O and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

