Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $3,771,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,426 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Southern opened at $48.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.03. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Howard Weil began coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

