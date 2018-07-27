Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 732.8% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,735,440,000 after buying an additional 3,425,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne Chwat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,229.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 76,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.22 per share, with a total value of $9,847,296.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,776,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,681,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,212,732 shares of company stock valued at $281,305,881. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances opened at $131.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

