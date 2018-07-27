Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 759,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 396,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $419.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 612.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 895,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 206.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 342,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 947.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 280,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 408.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 249,276 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 240,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

