Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLNG. ValuEngine downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dynagas LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.20. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.93%. analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

