Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart opened at $88.23 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $260.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

