Duke Realty (DRE) Shares Gap Up to $29.05

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $29.05. Duke Realty shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 179738 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 72.53% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $110,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $121,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Banced Corp bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.