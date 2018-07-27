Duke Realty (DRE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 134,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,218. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 72.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.