Duke Realty (DRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 72.53% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Realty updated its FY18 guidance to $1.29-1.35 EPS.

Shares of Duke Realty opened at $28.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.51. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $110,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 41.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,766,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 97.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,608,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,385,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 213,031 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,268,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 15.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,407,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 729,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

