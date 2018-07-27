Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

In other news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $110,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Banced Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty traded down $0.35, hitting $28.73, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 207,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,218. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $30.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 72.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

