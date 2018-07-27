DSW Inc. (DSW) Stake Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in DSW were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DSW by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DSW by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DSW by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 60,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other DSW news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. DSW Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $712.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. DSW’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DSW Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

DSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

