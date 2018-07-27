Dril-Quip (DRQ) Issues Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Dril-Quip traded down $4.05, hitting $52.20, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,097,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,690. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.