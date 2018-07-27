Douglas Emmett (DEI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. 12,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $278,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38,558.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

