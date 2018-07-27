Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $444.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

