Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Decreased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $6,823,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of DPZ opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.74 and a 52 week high of $293.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

